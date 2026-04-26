Omar pitches J&K as ideal film hub at Bengaluru outreach

To promote J&K’s tourism sector, chief minister Omar Abdullah pitched J&K as a premier filming destination during his Bengaluru outreach. To promote J&K’s tourism sector, chief minister Omar Abdullah pitched J&K as a premier filming destination during his Bengaluru outreach. (Sourced)

During his visit to the city, the CM engaged with leading film producers and assured policy support and ease of filmmaking to attract cinema-driven tourism.

Omar on Saturday interacted with filmmakers in Bengaluru, showcasing Jammu & Kashmir’s scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage as an ideal destination for cinema.

A delegation of leading film producers and representatives of major production houses met the CM to explore opportunities for film production and collaboration.

Omar assured full support and a friendly, enabling environment for artists, reiterating the government’s commitment to making filmmaking in Jammu & Kashmir easier and more accessible.

An official spokesman said the interaction formed part of the Jammu & Kashmir government’s focused outreach in South India, aimed at building stronger connections with key stakeholders in the region’s tourism and film industries. “Recognising South India as a major hub of cinema, creativity, and outbound tourism, the initiative seeks to position J&K as a preferred destination for both filmmakers and travellers. During the engagement, the CM highlighted J&K’s unparalleled natural beauty, diverse landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, ranging from serene valleys and snow-clad mountains to vibrant traditions and local craftsmanship,” the spokesman said. He added that during the interaction, the CM also underlined recent policy measures introduced to facilitate film production in J&K, including streamlined permission processes, logistical support, and incentives for production houses.

Omar assured full cooperation to filmmakers, saying that the government is committed to providing a safe, supportive, and enabling environment for artists and filmmakers.

He emphasised the role of cinema in boosting tourism, noting that films shot in Jammu & Kashmir can significantly enhance its visibility and inspire travel, thereby generating economic opportunities for local communities.