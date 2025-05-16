Omar urges Centre for additional Hajj flights to clear backlog

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged the Centre for additional Hajj flights to clear a backlog of 1,895 pilgrims. The flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended on May 7 after Operation Sindoor (HT Photo)

At least seven flights were cancelled between May 7 and 12 because of airport closures amid India-Pakistan hostilities.

“I have taken up with the Government of India the urgent need to arrange additional Haj flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims caused by recent flight disruptions. Ensuring a smooth and timely pilgrimage for our pilgrims is the Government’s priority,” Omar said in a post on X.

Hajj flights resumed from Srinagar airport on May 14.

The flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended on May 7 after Operation Sindoor.

The first batch of 178 pilgrims from J&K had left for Saudi Arabia on May 4. for the annual pilgrimage, but the authorities had to cancel seven flights of pilgrims that were to leave between May 7 and 12.

Srinagar airport was to operate 11 Hajj flights between May 4 and 15.

240 pilgrims reach Saudi

Jammu The Hajj committee of Ladakh has facilitated travel of 240 pilgrims from Ladakh via two flights from Srinagar to Delhi and then to Saudi Arabia, officials said on Friday.

“All pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia,” a spokesperson said.

With inputs from HTC Jammu