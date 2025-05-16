Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Omar urges Centre for additional Hajj flights to clear backlog

ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
May 16, 2025 10:32 PM IST

At least seven flights were cancelled between May 7 and 12 because of airport closures amid India-Pakistan hostilities

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged the Centre for additional Hajj flights to clear a backlog of 1,895 pilgrims.

The flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended on May 7 after Operation Sindoor (HT Photo)
The flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended on May 7 after Operation Sindoor (HT Photo)

At least seven flights were cancelled between May 7 and 12 because of airport closures amid India-Pakistan hostilities.

“I have taken up with the Government of India the urgent need to arrange additional Haj flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims caused by recent flight disruptions. Ensuring a smooth and timely pilgrimage for our pilgrims is the Government’s priority,” Omar said in a post on X.

Hajj flights resumed from Srinagar airport on May 14.

The flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended on May 7 after Operation Sindoor.

The first batch of 178 pilgrims from J&K had left for Saudi Arabia on May 4. for the annual pilgrimage, but the authorities had to cancel seven flights of pilgrims that were to leave between May 7 and 12.

Srinagar airport was to operate 11 Hajj flights between May 4 and 15.

240 pilgrims reach Saudi

Jammu The Hajj committee of Ladakh has facilitated travel of 240 pilgrims from Ladakh via two flights from Srinagar to Delhi and then to Saudi Arabia, officials said on Friday.

“All pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia,” a spokesperson said.

With inputs from HTC Jammu

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Omar urges Centre for additional Hajj flights to clear backlog
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On