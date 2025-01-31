Omar’s social media adviser sacked after misleading post on SPO honorarium hike

The National Conference on Thursday announced that they have sacked the social media adviser to party vice-president for claiming credit for the hike in the honorarium of Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir Police. The National Conference on Thursday announced that they have sacked the social media adviser after the post (iStock)

“A recent post concerning SPOs honorarium was put out from various handles connected to the party & the chief minister. This post should not have been put out and was done without any attempt to verify or cross check the information being put out. While we have been strongly advocating for an increase in the honorarium and we are making every effort to see this done it hasn’t happened till now. The person responsible has been taken to task and has been divested of his responsibility as social media advisor to VP JKNC,” the NC clarified in a post on X.

Earlier, the party, on its official handle had posted regarding the enhanced salaries for SPO’s terming at as fulfilment of promise by Omar Abdullah’s government, however, the post was later deleted and was termed “as a mistake”.

It read, “Another promise fulfilled..Delighted to announce a hike in SPO honorarium for Jammu & Kashmir.” The post had further read, “For new recruits ₹12,000 per month, 5 years ₹18,000, 10 years ₹24,000 , 15+ years ₹30,000 per month”.

People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone was quick to react on X.

“Is it true ? The salaries of SPOs are funded by MHA through SRE. (Security related expenditure ) Still if the state government has created or invented a way to supplement their salaries—- some clarification on that. Per se it is MHA domain. Reposted—as NC deleted the post,” read Lone’s post.