On Bandi Chhor Diwas, Akal Takht jathedar expresses concern over ‘wrongful’ conversion of Sikhs

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday expressed concern over Sikhs being allegedly converted to a particular religion through “wrongful” means and asked the Sikh bodies and preachers to keep tabs on such a practice.

The jathedar said this in the customary sandesh (massage) he delivered from ‘darshani deori’ of the Golden Temple’s sanctum sanctorum on Diwali, also celebrated by Sikhs as ‘Bandi Chhor Diwas’, amid talks of Christian missionaries allegedly making some members of Sikh community embrace Christianity.

“Nobody can be allured, forced or misguided to change their religion. The Sikh organisations and the preachers should be careful of those behind wrongful conversion,” said Giani Harpreet Singh.

The head of the highest Sikh temporal seat also exhorted the Sikh organisations to build pressure on the Centre to ensure permanent release of members of the community lodged in the country’s jails in terror-related cases. “This is very unfortunate that these Sikh prisoners are not being released despite they have completed their jail terms,” he added.

Besides, Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Golden Temple head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur, Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa and Nihang organisation Budha Dal chief Baba Balbir Singh also addressed the devotees on the occasion.

Diwali was celebrated with religious farvour at the shrine. Members of Nihang organisations and other Sikh bodies participated in the festivities at the Akal Takht.

Fireworks were also carried out albeit symbolically in view of the air pollution.

Denied entry, parallel jathedar reads out sandesh at entrance

Dhian Singh Mand, the Sarbat Khalsa-appointed Akal Takht parallel jathedar was denied entry to the Golden Temple complex by the Punjab Police personnel deployed there.

When Mand along with some radical Sikh leaders and their supporters starting entering the shrine, a team led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1) Harjit Singh and ADCP-3 Harpal Singh stopped them citing orders from their seniors.

Mand’s supporters opposed the move and wanted to be allowed to at least pay obeisance, but to no avail. It also led to a minor scuffle.

Another message of Jagtar Singh Hawara, one of the convicts in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh and appointed as (parallel) Akal Takht jathedar by Sarbat Khalsa, was also delivered by his supporters.