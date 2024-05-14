On penultimate day: Biggies make a beeline to file Lok Sabha nominations in Punjab

As many as 209 nominations have been filed in Punjab on Monday, the fifth and the penultimate day of the filing of papers. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with BJP candidate from Patiala constituency Preneet Kaur and Punjab party chief Sunil Jakhar during a roadshow in Patiala on Monday. (PTI)

Punjab CEO Sibin C said that 29 nominations have been filed from Gurdaspur. These include Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

In Amritsar, 21 nominations have been filed. These include Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal of the Aam Aadmi Party, Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the Indian National Congress and Vishal Sidhu of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Aujla filed nomination papers in the presence of a special observer for Punjab and former secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Harish Chaudhary and former deputy CM OP Soni.

As many as 20 nominations have been filed from Khadoor Sahib, including Virsa Singh Valtoha of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress and Laljit Singh Bhullar of the AAP.

The Aam Aadmi Party candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu was among 10 candidates who filed their nominations from Jalandhar. Purshotam Lal of the CPI(M) also filed his papers today. Accompanied by Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema and other leaders, Tinu held a roadshow. Cheema addressing the gathering said: “We are sure that the voters will once show faith in Tinu and the party will leave no stone unturned for the overall development of the Jalandhar constituency.”

Eight nominations have been filed from Hoshiarpur. These include Sohan Singh of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Anita of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ranjit Kumar of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In Anandpur Sahib, 19 nominations have been filed. These include Vijay Inder Singla of the Congress.

Likewise, 19 nominations have been filed from Ludhiana. These include Congress state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Ranjit Singh Dhillon of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Ashok Prashar Pappi of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Warring vowed justice to slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala. Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of Sidhu Moose Wala, accompanied Warring. Warring had cancelled his roadshow as a mark of respect for the late Punjabi poet Surjit Patar.

Six candidates have filed their nomination papers from Fatehgarh Sahib. These include Bikramjit Singh from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Eight nominations have been filed from Faridkot. These include Amarjit Kaur from the Indian National Congress.

As many as 14 nominations have been filed from Bathinda, including Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Parampal Kaur Sidhu of the BJP.

Veteran Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka stayed away from the event and Harsimrat was accompanied by her husband and the SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, senior party leaders including the former RS member Balwinder Singh Bhunder and ex-MLA Janmeja Singh Sekhon. Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu, an ex-IAS officer also filed her papers. Parampal was accompanied by the party’s Punjab in-charge and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other senior leaders from the Punjab unit.

Similarly, 16 nominations have been filed from Sangrur, including Gurmeet Singh Hayer of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Khanna of the BJP, Iqbal Singh Jhundan of Shiromani Akali Dal and Simranjit Singh Mann of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar).

In Patiala, 21 nominations were filed, including Preneet Kaur of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Dr Balbir Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party. Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who is said to be not keeping well, was conspicuous by his absence, and the four-time MP was accompanied by her son, Raninder Singh, and daughter Jai Inder Kaur. Preneet held a roadshow with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma BJP state unit chief Sunil Jakhar were also present. “This election is not merely about politics, it’s about renewal of “Rishta” (bond) between me and the people of Patiala Lok Sabha,” Preneet said.

Dr Balbir’s cabinet colleague, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, is the covering candidate for this seat. As many as 18 nominations have been filed from Ferozepur. These include Sher Singh of the Congress, Surinder Kamboj of the BSP, Jagdeep Singh of the AAP and Gurmeet Singh Sodhi of the BJP.

CEO Sibin C said that May 14 is the last day for filing nominations, while scrutiny of papers will be done on May 15 and withdrawal of nominations will take place on May 17.