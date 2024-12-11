On the run for 5 years, fugitive arrested

The Jalandhar rural police apprehended a notorious criminal involved in multiple heinous cases, including drug trafficking, armed robbery and attempt to murder. Amritpal, a resident of Uppal Khalsa village, was facing 15 criminal cases against him. (Getty Images/Vetta)

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh alias Amba, who was evading arrest for more than five years by frequently changing his identity and location.

Amritpal, a resident of Uppal Khalsa village, was facing 15 criminal cases against him. He was declared a proclaimed offender in five cases, including a 2017 NDPS Act case registered at Phillaur police station.

The accused is under police remand and interrogation is on to uncover information on his associates and to dismantle the broader criminal network linked to him.