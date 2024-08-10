On VB radar, PSIEC official made executive director

(Blurb) It’s not a promotion but redesignation, maintains PSIEC MD Baldeep Kaur The ‘promotion’ of Bhai Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, who has been booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam, as an executive director in the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC) has raised questions about the integrity of the administrative process within the department. (HT File)

The ‘promotion’ of Bhai Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, who has been booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam, as an executive director in the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC) has raised questions about the integrity of the administrative process within the department.

Sidhu had also remained officer on special duty (OSD) to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and also additional principal secretary to former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal during the SAD-BJP regime from 2007-17.

The scam involves ‘illegal’ transfer and bifurcation of an industrial plot to a private real estate firm, Gulmohar Township Private Limited, causing substantial financial losses to the state as alleged by the VB. Former industry minister Sham Sunder Arora, IAS officer Neelima and three directors of the firm among others were also booked in this case last year.

Sidhu, along with several other officials from the PSIEC including former executive director SP Singh, has been booked for ‘misusing’ his official position to benefit the realtor firm. Despite these allegations and the ongoing investigation, Sidhu was promoted to the position of executive director within the same organisation on August 7.

The development has raised questions about the functioning of the department. “How can an individual facing charges of corruption and malpractice be promoted to a higher position? The move seems to contradict the principles of accountability and justice, especially when the same individual is under scrutiny for his past actions,” said a VB official, requesting anonymity. He said they have requested senior officers to take up the issue with the chief minister.

When contacted, PSIEC MD Baldeep Kaur said the official has not been promoted but redesignated as an executive director. “Under the rules of our organisation, the senior-most person will work as the executive director. According to the Punjab government service rules, registration of FIR doesn’t stop any sort of promotion or elevation. There was no chargesheet pending against him,” she added.

The accused have been slapped with Sections 13 (1) (a), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC at the VB police station, SAS Nagar.