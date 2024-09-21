On way to poll duty, three BSF jawans killed as bus veers off road in J&K’s Budgam

Three Border Security Force jawans were killed in Budgam district on Friday evening when the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Waterhail village. Wreckage of the bus which was carrying BSF personnel for election duty in J&K’s Budgam. (PTI)

The 26 other occupants are being treated at the Budgam and Khansahib sub-district hospitals.

The BSF jawans were travelling in a civil bus and had to be deployed in Budgam district for the second phase of polling on September 25.

A senior BSF officer said, “The BSF jawans were travelling in a private bus and were to be deployed for the second phase of polling in Budgam district. The driver of the bus lost control at Waterhail village and the bus fell into a gorge in which three jawans lost their lives.”

A soldier, meanwhile, died and six others were injured after the army truck they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kathua district on Friday, said officials.

“The army truck skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge on Sukrala Mata Ashram road. As a result,one soldier died and six others were injured,” a defence official said.htc