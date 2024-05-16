One dead, 18 injured after tourist vehicle overturns near Himachal’s Atal Tunnel

A tourist lost his life while multiple others sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at the Ghundhi Bridge near the Atal Tunnel. The tourist vehicle overturned near Atal Tunnel, Himachal. (HT Photo)

The incident took place late on Tuesday when the Mumbai-based group was on their way to Manali. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Abhijit Patil.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Manali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) KD Sharma said the police have registered an FIR against the driver, who sustained minor injuries. He added that police have launched the investigation into the matter.

The DSP said a total of 21 passengers were on board the vehicle, adding, “The injured had been sent to a local hospital in Manali.”

1 dead as car veers off road in Seraj

In another accident, a man lost his life while his brother was severely injured after their vehicle rolled down a gorge near Sunah Lamba Thach in Seraj Tehsil of Mandi district.

The duo was headed to Bhatkidhar, where they were to set up a shop at a fair. After the accident, the injured were shifted to a hospital in Ner Chowk.

Their vehicle rolled down around 200 metres down the gorge. The deceased hailed from Kot village.