One dead, 18 injured after tourist vehicle overturns near Himachal’s Atal Tunnel
Tourist dies in car overturn at Ghundhi Bridge near Atal Tunnel, Manali. 21 passengers were on board, driver faces FIR. Another fatal accident in Seraj Tehsil.
A tourist lost his life while multiple others sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at the Ghundhi Bridge near the Atal Tunnel.
The incident took place late on Tuesday when the Mumbai-based group was on their way to Manali. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Abhijit Patil.
Manali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) KD Sharma said the police have registered an FIR against the driver, who sustained minor injuries. He added that police have launched the investigation into the matter.
The DSP said a total of 21 passengers were on board the vehicle, adding, “The injured had been sent to a local hospital in Manali.”
1 dead as car veers off road in Seraj
In another accident, a man lost his life while his brother was severely injured after their vehicle rolled down a gorge near Sunah Lamba Thach in Seraj Tehsil of Mandi district.
The duo was headed to Bhatkidhar, where they were to set up a shop at a fair. After the accident, the injured were shifted to a hospital in Ner Chowk.
Their vehicle rolled down around 200 metres down the gorge. The deceased hailed from Kot village.