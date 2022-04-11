One dead as Gujjar groups clash over shrine in Amritsar; one held
: Police here on Monday arrested one of the key accused in the bloody clash between two groups of the Gujjar community over the use of a shrine that left one dead and three injured in Bagga village in Amritsar.
The incident happened at around 2 pm on Sunday in the village in Tarsikka subdivision of the district. A video clip of the clash between the two groups, the ethnic agricultural and pastoral community, has also gone viral on social media. In the purported video clip, several Gujjars, including women, are seen scrambling, in the presence of a police party.
Police said the arrested person, identified as Laldin of Bhullar village, was one of the key accused who attacked the victim with sharp-edged weapons.
Superintendent of police (SP-investigation) Manoj Takhur said both the groups had been at loggerheads over the use of a religious shrine for the past few months.
“One of the groups was stopping the other from bringing people from outside the village to the shrine alleging that the persons from outside the village had been eve-teasing their women. A clash took place between both the groups a few months ago and a case was registered in this regard, but a compromise was made between them after some time,” Takhur said.
He said that the two groups engaged in a quarrel over the same issue again.
“People of both the groups pelted stones at each other. Some of the accused brought sharp-edged weapons and attacked each other,” he said, adding that the body of the deceased has been handed over to his family members after post-mortem.
Police have booked fifteen people, including ten unidentified and the one arrested, under Sections 302 (murder), 452 (house-trespass), 323 (causing hurt), 379-B (theft by force), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mattewal police station on the complaint of one Roshandin of Mattewal village, who is the brother of the deceased, Lal Hussain.
“On Sunday, I visited my brother Lal Hussain. In the meantime, the accused came in two cars and two tractor-trailers. All the accused were laden with sharp-edged weapons. As soon as they arrived, they started attacking my brother and his other family members. My brother died on the spot, while three of his family members got injured. Some of the accused also stole away my 60,000 rupees,” Roshandin said in the FIR.
3 women including 2 Bangladeshis held in Tripura for infiltration, trafficking
Three women including two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Monday for alleged infiltration in Tripura soil and trafficking, police said. The two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Shazeeda Khatun (25), Kajali Akhtar (24) were known to have intruded into Tripura from Bangladesh three days ago in search of jobs. During their stay, they came in contact with one Nargis Akhtar (27), resident of Bagma in Tripura's Gomati district through an acquaintance.
Gardner rapes, impregnates 19-year-old Ludhiana woman
A gardener who had allegedly been raping a 19-year-old woman for five months was booked on Monday. The accused fled the city after learning that the teenager was pregnant. The accused, Binda Ram, 29, of Daad village, worked as a gardener in a park, while the victim worked as a domestic help at house in a posh locality of the city. The two had met at the park in October 2021.
MSEDCL to start load-shedding in parts of Maharashtra
The rise in the demand for electricity and the supply crunch has led to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited facing a gap of around 2,500 MW to 3,000 MW. The MSEDCL is servicing a demand of around 24,800 MW, which is a jump of around 4,000 MW compared to the previous year. This demand is expected to grow to around 25,500 MW. Some coal-based thermal plants are also facing planned and forced outages.
BMC to implement water for all policy from May 1
Mumbai: Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will implement its water for all policy in Mumbai starting May 1, 2022, with an aim to provide water connection to all unmapped slum clusters in the city. The policy was first announced in the budget for 2022-23 in February. Currently, only BMC mapped structures are entitled to a water connection.
Environmentalists write to state coastal management to rectify maps
Mumbai The city-based environment group Conservation Action Trust, which has been closely monitoring the implementation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in Mumbai, wrote to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority on Monday, strongly urging the body to rectify “several changes” between recently published Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Mumbai city and suburbs and a draft version of these plans which were first published in 2020.
