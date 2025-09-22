Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
One dead, one swept away as car falls into Ravi in Chamba

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 07:10 am IST

The deceased has been identified as Akhilesh, 25, of Hamirpur while Ishika, 24, of Hatkoti in Shimla district is missing after she was swept away in the strong current of the river

A medical intern died and another went missing after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled down into Ravi river in Chamba district.

The damaged vehicle. (HT Photo)
There were four people in the car. The deceased has been identified as Akhilesh, 25, of Hamirpur while Ishika, 24, of Hatkoti in Shimla district is missing after she was swept away in the strong current of the river. The two injured interns have been identified as Rishant, 26, from Shimla and Divyank, 23, from Solan. They were admitted to the PJGMC, Chamba. All of them were interns at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College (PJNGMC) Chamba.

The mishap took place near Parel Ghar in the outskirts of Chamba on Pathankot-Chamba highway during the wee hours on Sunday.

Police officials said that a rescue team was rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information. Chamba superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said, “FIR has been registered and investigation has been started. The search for the missing intern is underway.”

