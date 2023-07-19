Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One dead, seven injured in cylinder blast at Shimla’s Mall Road eatery

One dead, seven injured in cylinder blast at Shimla’s Mall Road eatery

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jul 19, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Panic gripped the Shimla’s bustling Mall Road around the restaurant, Himachal Rasoi, as those nearby ran to safety

One person died and seven others suffered burn injuries after a cylinder exploded at an eatery located near the iconic Mall Road in Middle Bazaar on Tuesday evening.

Rescue operations underway after the cylinder blast at a restaurant on Shimla’s Mall Road. (PTI)
The incident resulted in significant damage to the restaurant and adjacent establishments. Those injured were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for treatment of their burn injuries. The condition of some of the injured was said to be critical at the time of filing. The deceased has been identified as a local businessman.

The blast, originating from a commercial cylinder, occurred in close proximity to the police control room on Mall Road, exacerbating the situation. Two neighbouring stores on the bustling Mall Road were also damaged.

Shimla legislator Harish Janartha promptly arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation, further confirming that the explosion resulted from a cylinder malfunction within the restaurant premises.

The authorities, meanwhile, are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the blast. They said appropriate measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of residents and tourists in Shimla.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
