One held for Hoshiarpur village sarpanch’s murder

The district police have arrested a person in connection with the murder of Dadiana Kalan sarpanch and Dalit leader Sandip Singh Chhina who was shot dead at his cement block factory at Dosarka on Thursday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surender Lamba on Friday said one of the accused, Rohit Kumar, alias Suraj, of Sherpur Gulind had been arrested and raids were on to nab the other two accused — Anoop Kumar of Asalpur and Manpreet Singh of Kamalpur Mothanwala, Kapurthala.

The Bahujan Samaj Party-backed sarpanch and state vice-president of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Force, was shot dead by three assailants, who had come on a motorcycle to the factory. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Various Dalit organisations had staged a protest in the city and Dosarka demanding arrest of the culprits. They had threatened a district level bandh in case the accused were not caught within 24 hours.

“We have received reliable inputs regarding the whereabouts of the accused. We hope to arrest them soon,” he said.

He revealed that .32 bore revolver was used in the crime. “Three shots were fired of which one hit the sarpanch. It is yet to be confirmed if the weapon used was licensed or not,” the SSP added.

Meanwhile, a protest was staged in Dosarka by the family of the victim and Dalit organisations. They said they would not lift the dharna till all the accused were arrested.