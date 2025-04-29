Menu Explore
One held for murdering 26-yr-old in Panchkula, hunt on to nab others

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 29, 2025 08:56 AM IST

The victim’s body was discovered on the slip road near the market committee office in Sector 20, close to the Sector 20/21 bridge, at approximately 1.30 am on April 25

Rajveer, alias Blakia, from Rally village in Panchkula, arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Akash, of Ambedkar Colony, Dhakoli, has been sent to two days police remand.

There was animosity between the victim and the accused, stemming from a scuffle that occurred during Chatt Puja in Dhakoli in November 2024. (iStock)
The victim’s body was discovered on the slip road near the market committee office in Sector 20, close to the Sector 20/21 bridge, at approximately 1.30 am on April 25.

The complaint was filed by the deceased’s brother Suraj.

Akash, who worked as a glass fitter and was out on bail in a previous murder case, had left his residence around 7 pm on April 23, accompanied by his friend Ankit on his motorcycle. Ankit later informed Akash’s family that Mohit, alias Munshi, Rajbir, alias Blackia, and two other unidentified individuals attacked Akash with sharp weapons, resulting in his death. Akash sustained severe head injuries along with cuts on his chest and finger during the attack. The assailants also allegedly took Ankit’s motorcycle.

There was animosity between the victim and the accused, stemming from a scuffle that occurred during Chatt Puja in Dhakoli in November 2024.

Rajveer was apprehended near the Ambala Railway Station on suspicion of attempting to flee to Uttar Pradesh, according to police. The hunt to nab the other individuals involved in the murder is underway to recover the weapons used in the crime.

