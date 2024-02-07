 One killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge after leopard encounter in Himachal’s Bilaspur - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / One killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge after leopard encounter in Himachal’s Bilaspur

One killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge after leopard encounter in Himachal’s Bilaspur

ByPress Trust of India, Bilaspur
Feb 07, 2024 01:19 PM IST

The leopard pounced on the car when the occupants were headed home from a wedding in Himachal’s Mandi district, following which the vehicle veered off the road

One person was killed and three others were injured when a leopard pounced on a car, which then veered off the road and into a gorge near Hawan village of Bilaspur on Tuesday night, a government spokesperson said.

A leopard pounced on the vehicle near Hawan village of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. (HT FIle)
A leopard pounced on the vehicle near Hawan village of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. (HT FIle)

The incident took place when the occupants of the car were returning after attending a wedding in Mandi district, he said.

The spokesperson said that Himmat Singh, who was driving the car, was killed, while three others were injured as the leopard pounced upon the vehicle.The impact was such that the vehicle fell into a gorge, he added.

The nearby villagers informed the police on knowing about the incident and the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment where the doctors declared Himmat Singh dead on arrival, the spokesperson said.

Ghumarwin police has sent the deceased’s body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem and a case of accident has been registered, he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the spokesperson said.

