One killed, 8 hurt after bus hits parked truck in Punjab’s Rajpura

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 10:22 PM IST

One passenger was killed while eight were injured when a private bus hit a stationary truck from the rear on the Rajpura highway near Uksi Sainian village.

The accident took place around 3.30am on Saturday when the bus was on its way from Delhi to Amritsar. (HT photo)
The accident took place around 3.30am on Saturday when the bus was on its way from Delhi to Amritsar.
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala



The accident took place around 3.30am on Saturday when the bus was on its way from Delhi to Amritsar.

Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh said 37 passengers were onboard the bus. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Harjeet Singh of Amritsar.

“One of the injured is still undergoing treatment in a hospital. A case has been registered against drivers of the bus and truck as both were at fault,” said the Investigating officer.

In a preliminary investigation, it was found that the truck was parked on the roadside due to some fault, he said, adding that both the drivers are on the run.

Sunday, February 05, 2023
