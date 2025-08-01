One killed, nine injured in Mandi bus mishap

A woman was killed and nine others were injured when a bus plunged into a gorge near Tuna village in the Gohar subdivision of Mandi district on Thursday evening. Damaged bus after it falls in gorge near Tunna in Gohar subdivision of Mandi District on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The deceased has been identified as Nirmala, 44, a resident of Naun village. The injured include the bus driver and conductor. Of the injured, four critically hurt individuals have been referred to the Medical College in Nerchowk, while the remaining five are receiving treatment at civil hospital Gohar in Mandi.

The accident occurred while the bus was en route from Jehal to Chailchowk. It veered off the road near Kashawari in Tuna and fell into a steep gorge.

As soon as the accident was reported, local residents rushed down the hillside to assist and helped transport the injured to hospitals. The local administration, police, and emergency teams also reached the spot promptly and launched rescue and relief operations.

Police officials said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.