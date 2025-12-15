One killed, two hurt in blast at Jalandhar scrap shop

A 50-year-old man was killed, while two others were injured in a blast that occurred at a scrap store in Jalandhar’s Santokhpura area on Sunday afternoon. The loud explosion triggered panic in the areas surrounding Lamma Pind Chowk. The explosion also shattered window panes of nearby houses (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Shivmangal alias Inder, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district, who was living in rented accommodation in Jalandhar.

The impact of the blast was such that the victim’s body parts scattered all around the scrap shop, operating in a thickly populated residential area. The explosion also shattered window panes of nearby houses.

The injured have been identified as Raj Kumar (45) and Rajinder Kumar (55), both residents of Jalandhar. They are presently under medical observation at the local civil hospital after sustaining injuries on their eyes, arms and legs. Police teams rushed to the spot, carried out rescue operations, and initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

SHO of Division No. 8 police station, Sagar Chaudhary, said preliminary findings suggested that the blast occurred inside a large compressor-like object. “Forensic teams have collected vital evidence and samples from the spot. The samples will be sent to the forensic laboratory to ascertain the exact cause of the blast,” he said.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the victim, along with two other workers, was breaking a cylinder-like object with hammers when the blast occurred, the SHO said. “The exact cause of the blast will be determined only after the forensic reports,” he added.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Meanwhile, local residents complained to the police that the scrap store had been operating illegally in the residential area for the past several years.