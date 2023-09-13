One more dies of scrub typhus in Shimla, toll reaches nine

One more succumbed to scrub typhus at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla on Monday, taking the death toll at the facility to nine. These include six women, a girl and two men. On Monday, a 50-year-old woman from Kotkhai in Shimla district succumbed to the disease, said senior medical superintendent Dr Rahul Rao.

Currently, eight patients are receiving medical care at the hospital, bringing the total number of examined patients to 968 (iStock)

The hospital witnessed a substantial influx of patients displaying symptoms of scrub typhus. Following preliminary examinations, doctors sent 24 patient samples to the laboratory for testing, with 14 of these returning positive results.

Currently, eight patients are receiving medical care at the hospital, bringing the total number of examined patients to 968. Of these, 295 cases have been confirmed as scrub typhus.

Health officials are on toes to tackle the disease, officials said.

To combat the disease, the health department had mobilised teams of health workers to educate students in schools about vector-borne diseases. The symptoms of scrub typhus include high fever, ranging from 104 to 105°C, joint pain, chills, body cramps and stiffness. In severe cases, the appearance of lumps on the neck, under the arms and above the buttock are also seen in patients.

