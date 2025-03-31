One more held for grenade attack at Jalandhar YouTuber’s house

Jalandhar With this, seven persons have been arrested in the case so far.

The Jalandhar rural police have apprehended another accused involved in hurling a grenade at the house of a Jalandhar-based YouTuber on March 16.

Giving information, director general of police Gaurav Yadav shared a post on X account, stating: “Acting on credible intelligence, Jalandhar rural police apprehends Maninder alias Bobby, wanted in the Explosive attacks at Raipur Rasoolpur.”

“He was arrested by the police team from Chandigarh airport. Maninder arranged weapons later collected by Rohit Basra, who handed them over to Amritpreet and Dheeraj on March 8 at Jandu Singha. He also has multiple cases under the Arms Act,” the DGP said.

With this, seven persons have been arrested in the case so far.

Police said the accused provided key logistics to main accused, Hardik Kamboj and Amritpreet Singh, who hurled the explosive at the house of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu on March 16.

There was no loss of life and property as the grenade did not explode. Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti had claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging the YouTuber had abused Islam. Bhatti had also stated that Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, wanted in the infamous killing of Baba Siddiqui, helped him to carry the attack.

As many as 10 cases of loot, robbery and under the Arms Act are already registered against Maninder in several police stations. He was presently on bail and was evading arrest since the incident.

The police have registered a case against Kamboj, Zeeshan Akhtar, Shahzad Bhatti and other seven others under Sections 109 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act and also under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the Maqsudan police station.