One more held in international kabaddi player’s murder case

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu was murdered during a kabaddi tournament in Nakodar on March 14
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

JALANDHAR

Jalandhar rural police have arrested fifth accused in international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu murder case.

Sandhu was shot dead during a kabaddi tournament at Mallian village in Nakodar on March 14. The arrested accused has been identified as Yadwinder Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Police have also seized two pistols and a car from his possession.

Police said Yadwinder is a brother-in-law of another accused, Simranjit Singh, alias Jujhar, and had arranged weapons, stay and cars for the four shooters who executed the murder in Amritsar.

Police had earlier arrest four accused, including Kaushal Chaudhary, Amit Gagar, Fateh Nagri and Simranjit Singh, who conspired the murder at the behest of three kabaddi promoters, including Snover Dhillon, Sukhwinder Singh Sukha.

Thursday, March 31, 2022
