One more held in Panchkula kabaddi player’s murder case

The district police have made a significant breakthrough in the murder case of kabaddi player and transporter Sonu Nolta, 32, from Nolta village, Pinjore, with the arrest of Deepak Pandit alias Deepu, a resident of Mohali. He was brought from Ropar Jail on a production warrant, presented in a local Panchkula court, and subsequently remanded to five days of police custody, said police.

Police sources indicate that Deepu is likely the fourth occupant of the Tata Nexon car used by the assailants in Nolta’s murder on the night of June 5, outside Amravati Mall, Pinjore. His role is expected to be uncovered during interrogation. Police had earlier noted the fourth occupant’s fluency in Punjabi and had circulated his picture across Punjab.

This marks the second arrest within a month in the high-profile case, which was registered under sections including murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and the Arms Act. Earlier, Sameer Khan from Saini Mohalla, Pinjore, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on June 11 from Maddawala village and also remanded for five days. Nitin alias Prince, 20, Nolta’s cousin, who was injured in the attack, confirmed Sameer’s presence in Piyush Piplani’s car.

Investigators learned that during their escape, a bullet accidentally discharged from a third person’s pistol, injuring Piplani, who reportedly drove towards PGI but abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot without seeking treatment. The car was later recovered.

Despite these arrests, Piplani and Ankush, the two prime accused, remain at large. Police teams are conducting widespread raids and interrogating their associates across various districts to apprehend them. Nolta’s family recently staged a protest in Pinjore, blocking a road and providing DCP (crime) Amit Dahiya with a list of 15 suspects.

It has been confirmed that Sameer, Piyush, and Ankush all have prior criminal records. Notably, the deceased, Nolta also had nine cases registered against him.

After committing the murder, prime accused Piyush and Ankush dropped Sameer and the fourth accused (now identified as Deepu) at PGIMER before abandoning their car. CCTV footage shows Piplani and Ankush taking an auto to ISBT-43, while Sameer Khan and Deepu were seen heading towards the Chandigarh railway station. Police sources confirmed that all individuals involved, except Sameer, were armed.