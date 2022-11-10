Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One shot dead over land dispute in Patiala

Published on Nov 10, 2022 11:44 PM IST

A man was killed and three others injured in a firing incident on Thursday after two groups clashed over property dispute in Patiala. The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder

The Sadar police station has registered an FIR in connection with the firing incident and started investigation. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

A man was killed and three others injured in a firing incident on Thursday after two groups clashed over a property dispute here at Sanaur Road.The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder, son of Dharmpal, a resident of Bilaspur village.

His two sons were also injured in the firing incident. The police shifted the body of the deceased, and injured persons to Rajindra Hospital. The Sadar police station has registered an FIR in connection with the firing incident and started investigation.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
