One-time settlement offer for HSIIDC allottees

The board of directors of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has approved a one-time settlement scheme for clearing the dues towards plot cost, enhanced cost, maintenance charges and extension fees by the allottees of plots.

HSIIDC managing director Anurag Aggarwal said the scheme will benefit nearly 300 industrialists.

The scheme aimed at allowing the existing allottees of industrial, residential, group housing, institutional and commercial housing plots to clear the entire default amount on account of plot cost, enhanced cost and maintenance charges in one go on or before September 30.

Aggarwal said 25% waiver of overdue interest and 100% waiver of penal interest will be given to such allottees.

The decision in this regard was approved by the board of directors of the HSIIDC in a meeting under the chairmanship of V Umashankar, principal secretary to the chief minister.

It was also decided that the scheme will be applicable for allottees of the HSIIDC, industrial estates transferred from Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and industries department, subject to modification that cut-off date for charging interest/delayed interest will be June 30, 2021.