Only 1,700 licences, 4,000 registered food business operators in Ludhiana

The city with more than 30,000 food outlets/eateries has only 1,700 licences and 4,000 registered food business operators, while rest are operating without a proper registration and licencing from the food safety department, said Dr Gurpreet Singh, district health officer (DHO).

The food outlets that are operating without proper registration and licencing from the food safety department includes canteens, juice bars, and eateries at the mini-secretariat, the commissioner of police’s office and other prominent locations. It is required for all food business operators (FBOs) in the district to be registered, but the process has been slow due to the lack of awareness. An annual registration with a fee of ₹100 is mandatory for FBOs with sales of less than ₹12 lakh a year, while an annual licence with a fee of ₹2,000 is required for FBOs with sales of more than ₹12 lakh a year. As per the latest guidelines, eateries, chemist shops selling eatables, and wine shops also have to get themselves registered with the food safety department. The health department so far has issued 1,700 licences and has registered 4,000 FBOs. In a rough estimate, there are more than 30,000 eateries/FBOs in the district. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all state food safety commissioners to ensure compliance with the regulations that make it mandatory for restaurants to mention their 14-digit FSSAI licence or registration number in cash memos or bills. This rule is being implemented across the country from January 1, 2022, by the FSSAI for the convenience of people.

Dr Gurpreet Singh said, “We have a target to issue 4,400 licences and do 20,000 registrations by March 31, 2023. Registration/licence is necessary for all food business operators (FBOs).” He said there is a lack of awareness among owners of eateries and food business operators. “We are organising awareness camps in different parts of the district,” he added. The operator of Feroze Canteen at the CP office said, “We are unaware of the process of registration or licence. Nobody from the health department visited us regarding this so far.” Ramesh, owner of the juice bar at gate No.1 of the mini-secretariat said, “Nobody visited us regarding food safety registration or licence.”

On the process of registration, Dr Gurpreet said, “Anyone can register himself or get a licence. The whole process is online. People can visit our website foscos.fssai.gov.in to get the process done sitting at home.”

Dr Singh warned that adulteration would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The purpose is to aware more people not punish them in the initial stage. But after awareness camps, strict action will be taken against the violators, he added.