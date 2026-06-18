Only 5 districts in Punjab comply with citizen charter norms

Taking serious note of non-compliance with transparency norms in government offices, the Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission (PTAC) has directed all deputy commissioners, municipal commissioners, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police to ensure the immediate display of citizen charter boards, warning that erring officials could face penalties of up to ₹10,000. The directions cover a wide range of offices, including those of appellate authorities and designated officers, saanjh kendras, sewa kendras, fard kendras, municipal offices and other establishments that deliver notified public services.

The commission’s action comes after it found that, despite directions issued in April this year, only five of 23 districts have submitted compliance reports regarding the installation of citizen charter boards in government offices. Reports from the remaining districts are still awaited.

In a fresh communication issued on June 15, the commission ordered a statewide verification drive and sought fresh action taken reports (ATRs), along with photographic evidence, within 15 days. The commission observed that citizen charter boards are either missing or incomplete in several government offices, undermining the very objective of transparency and accountability in public service delivery.

The directions cover a wide range of offices, including those of appellate authorities and designated officers, saanjh kendras, sewa kendras, fard kendras, municipal offices and other establishments that deliver notified public services.

The commission noted that the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Services Act, which came into force on July 17, 2018, mandates time-bound delivery of government services and requires citizens to be informed about available services, timelines, designated officers and grievance redressal mechanisms.

According to the commission, detailed instructions and a standardised design for citizen charter boards had already been circulated to district authorities. Officials had also been asked to conduct district-wide inspections and submit compliance reports within 30 days. However, the poor response from districts prompted the Commission to issue fresh directions.

The commission has instructed authorities to install the boards at prominent locations, preferably at entrances and public-dealing areas, so that citizens can easily access information on notified services. It has also stressed the need for uniformity and accuracy in the information displayed.

Warning of strict action, the commission said failure to comply with its directions could attract proceedings under the 2018 Act, including imposition of penalties on defaulting officers.