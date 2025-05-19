Op Sindoor a testament to armed forces strength, strategic capability - Rao Inderjit Singh

The Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh led a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Rewari on Sunday to commemorate the resounding success of “Operation Sindoor” a symbol of India’s military prowess and strategic excellence. Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Rewari on Sunday. (PTI)

The march, dedicated to the valour and heroism of the Indian Armed Forces, began at Maharana Pratap Chowk and concluded at the Shaheed Smarak near the Mini Secretariat. The event saw participation from civilians, ex-servicemen, youth, and women. Among the notable attendees were Rewari MLA Laxman Singh Yadav, Bawal MLA Krishna Kumar, Kosli MLA Anil Yadav, BJP district president Vandana Popli, and former minister Banwari Lal.

Addressing the gathering, Rao Inderjit Singh said that Operation Sindoor stands as undeniable proof of the government of India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. “This mission reflects the unparalleled courage, strategic acumen, and unwavering dedication of our armed forces to national security,” he said.

“This mission has showcased India’s strategic thinking and military competence on the global stage,” he added.

Rao Inderjit Singh urged everyone to remain committed to the unity, integrity, and honour of the armed forces. The Yatra concluded with a solemn and respectful singing of the National Anthem at the Shaheed Smarak, according to a statement.