Op Sindoor: Security up at tourist towns in Himachal

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate after the ongoing Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Himachal government on Friday stepped up security at its tourist destinations of Dharamshala-McLeodganj, Chamba-Khajjiar, Kullu-Manali and Shimla. Cop stands guard on Mall Road in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)

The state government appealed to people to immediately inform the police about any suspicious person at these tourist places.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired an emergency meeting and directed to increase security around temples, hydroelectric projects and the state’s border areas.

“There is no need to panic. You all should remain cautious and watchful,” said Sukhu. He said essential government offices, including his office, that of the chief secretary and the control rooms with essential staff will be operational for the three upcoming holidays, May 10 to 12.

The CM directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to stay vigilant. He took stock of the situation from the officials during the meeting.

“The administrations in border districts, especially those adjoining Pathankot, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir, will take necessary steps in case air sirens or any other emergency alert,” Sukhu added.

The orders assume significance in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that left 26 people dead, including 25 tourists. India avenged the attack by carrying out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

With tourism hit in neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir, the footfall in Kullu-Manali, Dharamshala-McLeodganj, Chamba-Khajjiar and Shimla was showing an increase till the military operation began. Dharamshala was hosting the Indian Premier League cricket matches as well, which now stand suspended.

All educational institutions in Una district were closed on Friday. According to the orders, all government and private educational institutes, colleges, industrial training institutes, vocational training centres, and anganwadis shall remain closed in the district that shares its border with Punjab.

The Bilaspur district administration has issued a precautionary advisory with district magistrate Rahul Kumar appealing to residents to ensure a complete blackout in their respective areas to minimise risks in the event of a potential aerial attack on Friday.

The Solan district authorities have issued a blackout advisory for Parwanoo, Baddi and Nalagarh tehsils.Officials said a complete blackout will be enforced from 8pm to 6am. All markets in these areas will be closed at 8pm and industrial units have been directed to cease night shifts for employees.

According to the guidelines, all outdoor lights and any indoor lights visible from outside must be turned off at night. Citizens have been advised to remain in safe and sheltered locations and avoid unnecessary travel. The administration has further urged a halt to vehicular movement at night to facilitate the smooth functioning of security agencies in case of any emergency.

To thwart any possibility of an attack, the police headquarters issued instructions to all four ranges in the state to remain alert. The deputy inspector generals (DIGs) of Shimla Range, Central Range, South Range and North Range have been asked to remain in constant touch with the headquarters and keep it updated.

District authorities were directed to ensure air raid sirens, particularly those used during blackouts, are in working condition. Panchayat heads and officials have been asked to ensure strict adherence to blackouts.

Instructions were issued to cut solar light connections, switch off lights or cover them with black cloth to observe blackouts. The panchayat members have been directed to inform police about outsiders. The fire department was directed to stay on high alert to tackle any emergencies.

Efforts on to evacuate 103 HP students from J&K

Officials said the state government is making efforts to evacuate 103 Himachal students studying in J&K. Congress MLA from Shahpur Kewal Singh Pathania met Sukhu on Friday and apprised him of concerns raised by parents of these students, most of whom are in Srinagar.