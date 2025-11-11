Op Trackdown: Two of Rohit Godara gang arrested in Haryana’s Narnaul

Haryana Police on Tuesday said that the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two criminals of the Rohit Godara gang, who were on the run for the past 11 months. Naresh Kumar and Sanjay, alias Sanjeev, both residents of Saidpur village in Narnaul, were arrested under the Haryana Police’s ongoing crackdown, called Operation Trackdown.

On December 5, 2024, both the arrested accused had launched a murderous attack on a rival gang member, Amit, who belonged to Surani in Mahendragarh district, inside the premises of a court in Narnaul. After the incident, the accused had been absconding and were changing locations to evade arrest, the police said.

There are 10 criminal cases registered against Sanjay, while Naresh Kumar faces four FIRs. “Both are involved in serious offences, such as organised crime, attempt to murder, and illegal possession of weapons,” the police spokesperson said.

Ever since Operation Trackdown was launched on November 5, a total of 209 criminals and 1,173 other accused have been arrested till Tuesday. On November 10 alone, 48 criminals and 179 other accused were arrested.

Under the 16-day statewide crackdown, Operation Trackdown, which will continue till November 20, the district police have been tasked to identify, pursue and jail fugitives linked to the recent shooting incidents in the state.

Under the drive, field units have been directed to draw up and act on lists of the worst offenders in each jurisdiction.

In a directive issued to district police officers, DGP OP Singh had stated that the absconding accused in gun-related crimes should be put behind bars without delay.