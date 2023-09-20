News / Cities / Chandigarh News / OPD services at PGI’s Una satellite centre likely by March 2024

OPD services at PGI’s Una satellite centre likely by March 2024

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 20, 2023 04:01 AM IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's satellite centre in Una is set to have its own out-patient department (OPD) block by March 2024. This will provide specialty services under one roof and prevent patient referral to PGIMER.

OPD services at PGI's Una satellite centre are expected to begin by March 2024.
PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, along with his engineering team, visited the satellite centre on Tuesday to check progress.

Currently, PGI satellite centre’s OPD runs out of the Civil Hospital in Una. Lal, the head of the neurology department at PGIMER, also visited the facility.

During his visit, he engaged with patients in OPD and conducted examinations for several individuals.

Sharing details about the project, Lal said the functioning of the satellite centre will be a boon to people of Himachal Pradesh as almost all specialty services will be made available under one roof. The project will cater to all adjoining districts of Una and will act as a barricade for patient referral to PGIMER.

He was accompanied by Dr BR Mittal, professor in-charge of engineering and Dr Rajeev Chauhan, nodal officer for the Una satellite centre.htc

