OPD services at PGI’s Una satellite centre likely by March 2024

The out-patient department (OPD) block at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s satellite centre in Una is expected to become operational by March, 2024. OPD services at PGI’s Una satellite centre are expected to begin by March 2024. (HT FIle)

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, along with his engineering team, visited the satellite centre on Tuesday to check progress.

Currently, PGI satellite centre’s OPD runs out of the Civil Hospital in Una. Lal, the head of the neurology department at PGIMER, also visited the facility.

During his visit, he engaged with patients in OPD and conducted examinations for several individuals.

Sharing details about the project, Lal said the functioning of the satellite centre will be a boon to people of Himachal Pradesh as almost all specialty services will be made available under one roof. The project will cater to all adjoining districts of Una and will act as a barricade for patient referral to PGIMER.

He was accompanied by Dr BR Mittal, professor in-charge of engineering and Dr Rajeev Chauhan, nodal officer for the Una satellite centre.htc