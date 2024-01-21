close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / OPDs to remain shut at Chandigarh govt hospitals on January 22

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 21, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will have no OPD service for the entire day

In view of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, out-patient department (OPD) services at government hospitals in the city will remain suspended for the whole day due to a holiday already announced by the Chandigarh administration.

At Chandigarh PGIMER, all hospital OPDs, operation theatres and non-emergency services will be closed. (HT File)
Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, will have no OPD service for the entire day.

Even at PGIMER, all hospital OPDs, operation theatres and non-emergency services will be closed. However, staff will have to report to work. Emergency services will continue to operate as usual.

Follow Us On