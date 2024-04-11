Open-book exams: A game changer for education system

Until two to three decades ago, students needed to remember everything they learnt as no facility existed for storing contents and books were scarce. Thus the mind was burdened with plethora of information. Now with the availability of online learning resources and electronic gadgets, information can easily be google-searched and stored. As such, the human brain has become rather free to think, innovate and create knowledge and wisdom. In fact, extant memory-based rote learning education system has engulfed wisdom in knowledge and knowledge in information. NEP-2020 lays emphasis on developing creativity and critical thinking capabilities for empowering youth with the 21st century life skills and mindsets necessary for making them innovative and entrepreneurs and thus economically, intellectually and socially productive. This may be the way forward for reaping the benefits of demographic dividends and for making India a developed nation. NEP-2020 lays emphasis on developing creativity and critical thinking capabilities for empowering youth with the 21st century life skills and mindsets necessary for making them innovative and entrepreneurs and thus economically, intellectually and socially productive (HT File)

Debate over open-book exams

Recently, debate has surfaced about Open Book Examinations (OBE) wherein students have free access to learning resources while attempting questions. Since, questions are framed to test learning beyond facts, definitions and contents, OBE discourages rote learning and memorisation, invokes curiosity and promotes engaging and application-based learning, facilitates creative energy to bloom, and thus helps in self-exploration and inner growth. Decision-making skills through case studies and situational aptitude questions are also tested in OBE.

It also ensures ownership of learning and eventually promotes critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to live in the real-world. Thus OBE helps learners achieve the desired level of proficiency at a reduced level of pressure and worries.

Both, mentors and mentees, however, face challenges in OBE format of evaluation. Teachers find difficulty in setting test questions as these have to be structured to enable students to apply concepts, instead of just copying information from the available learning resources. It implies that thorough understanding of different parts of the concept is essential for answering such questions. Thus availability of resources does not ensure that test-questions will be answered aptly. In fact, the skill-sets needed to answer questions in OBE are capacity to analyse, synthesise, compare, evaluate, apply and critique the learning resources to create knowledge. These attributes require engaging learning experiences and high order thinking skills. However, mentors may find difficulty in developing such skills in the learners. Resultantly, OBE has become a harder option than that of traditional format of examinations.

Lessons from ‘gurukul’ system

Thus, the moot question is how to empower learners with such skill-sets. We may find answer in ancient ‘gurukul’ system of education. Gurukuls believed that nothing can be taught hence gurus performed the role of facilitators and guides and not that of instructors. Gurus only suggested and did not impose on ‘shishyas’. Gurus did not actually train students’ mind, instead guided them to perfect their instruments of learning for mastery in the process of learning. An important advice given in an ancient ‘smruthi’ is that learning happens in four quarters i.e. listening to mentors, self-analysis of the contents listened, discussion with peers and lastly by addition, deletion, correction, and modification for the application of knowledge. Thus ‘gurukulas’ acted as an enabler of learning essential for embracing OBE.

Current buzzword in education is ‘experiential learning’ for which multidisciplinary curricula should be blended encompassing theory, tutorials, practical, dissertations/projects, excursions, field immersion, internships, case-studies, policy document and scheme implementation evaluation, etc. to enrich learning experiences and make it joyful. We need to engage learners to orient their imagination and thought process towards reflective, collaborative and dialogic learning.

Young brains need stimulating learning experiences to retain concepts for longer memory span. The 21st-century mentors are obliged to make sure that students, alongside learning, are also analysing, applying, and finally interpreting to create knowledge necessary for creating wealth and intellect. We need to create opportunities for students to take pride in their learning. For facilitating collaborative learning, students should be encouraged to share their creative work. We can encourage them to create blogs, post opinions, and make audio-visuals on a variety of topics to help them think.

Focus on real learning

Real learning takes place only when the focus is on practical and applied knowledge and in creating awareness in social, emotional, environmental, moral, ethical, spiritual and creative aspects of life. These all help learners answer creative questions asked in OBE alongside enriching civilisation discourses.

Currently, our learning system is experiencing transformative reforms in terms of multidisciplinary, flexible and integrative learning outcomes and immersive pedagogical pathways, apart from others. Out of box thinking and all-out efforts are needed for creating learning system conducive to OBE. Participatory and co-operative learning ecosystem with emphasis on the process of learning instead of quantum of learning is essential. For actualising this, attitudinal change on the parts of mentor, mentee, parents and society towards education is essential. Contextualisation of basic tenets of ‘gurukuls’ along with ICT integration may help revitalise our learning system. This will enable youth to become life-long and self-directed learners. Here, I am reminded of a proverb ‘In the waves of change, we find our true direction.’ A true teacher creates curiosity and ignites minds for making life purposeful. Let us jointly create an ecosystem conducive for embracing OBE which has potential to become game changer for our learning system.

(The writer is vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda­. Views expressed are personal)