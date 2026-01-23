Operation Prahaar:80 POs among 3,256 held in 3-day anti-gangster drive

Punjab Police arrested 3,256 individuals linked to drug cartels run by foreign-based gangsters under its three-day-long ‘Operation Prahaar’, which concluded on Thursday. Punjab Police arrested 3,256 individuals linked to drug cartels run by foreign-based gangsters under its three-day-long ‘Operation Prahaar’, which concluded on Thursday.

Special DGP (law and order), Arpit Shukla, said police teams detained 4,281 individuals over the past three days, out of which 3,256 have been arrested following interrogation.

“These arrests also include over 80 proclaimed offenders. More than 25 people have been taken into preventive custody,” the police said.

A statement from police said that the operation led to the recovery of 69 weapons, 6.5 kg heroin, 10.5 kg opium, 5,092 intoxicating pills, 72 kg poppy husk and ₹2.69 lakh drug money from their possession.

The 72-hour-long operation initiated as part of the first phase of the anti-gangster campaign resulted in dismantling the support structures of the gangsters sitting abroad, police added.

The operation is a sustained campaign that will continue with full force until Punjab is completely cleansed of the gangster menace,” said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

The operation was launched on Tuesday with over 2,000 police teams, comprising 12,000 personnel deputed across the state to conduct raids at identified and mapped locations linked to associates of 60 foreign-based gangsters across the state.

Shukla urged the citizens to actively support the campaign against organised crime.

“People can anonymously report information related to wanted criminals and gangsters, and also share tips on crime and criminal activity, through the Anti- Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946. A cash reward of up to ₹10 lakh will be given for information leading to the arrest of gangsters, he said.