Opposition fanning communal sentiments: Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed opposition parties in Punjab, alleging they were trying to fan communal sentiments to get political benefits and asserted that no one will be allowed to disturb the state's hard-earned peace.

His remarks come against the backdrop of opposition parties, targeting his government over the weak handling of last month’s Ajnala incident in which pro-Khalistan Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters clashed with police for the release of one of his aides, and lay seized the police station.

In a tweet, Mann said he had information of every moment as his government was keeping a strict vigil over everything unfolding in the state. “It is shameful that in the dearth of any issue against the state government, these political parties are stooping too low by indulging in cheap tantrums,” the chief minister said.

The opposition is playing with fire in an attempt to get political benefits by fanning communal sentiments in the state, Mann alleged.

However, Mann said the nefarious designs of these parties will never succeed. “Punjab is a land of great gurus, saints, seers and prophets who have shown us the way of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood,” Mann said and asserted that Punjabis always practice the ethos of peace and brotherhood for progress and prosperity of the state.

The chief minister reiterated that his government is committed to preserving the hard-earned peace of the state and assured the people that no one will be allowed to cast a “malicious eye” on the peace, progress and prosperity of Punjab.

The state government is keeping a strict vigil and no one will be allowed to disturb peace and amity in the state, Mann said.

However, the opposition parties quickly reacted to Mann’s tweet and blamed him for playing in the hands of people in Delhi.

State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, while quoting Mann’s tweet said, “Mere tweets will not address the law and order situation. The chief minister has made a mockery of governance as instead of taking decisive decisions he resorts to tweeting,”.

Sharma added: “ I need to remind him that he is the chief Minister and it is his constitutional duty to give good governance and main law and order. However, it seems that since he is a puppet chief minister all the decisions are routed through Arvind Kejriwal via Delhi.”

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said if the CM was sure about handling Punjab, how the law and order has gone from bad to worse.

“Punjabis don’t have faith in your big talks now as they are sure that you are being remote-controlled by (Arvind) Kejriwal from Delhi,” said Sukhbir.