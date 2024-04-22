Opposition misleading farmers against Modi govt, says Anurag Thakur

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the opposition parties were misguiding farmers on multiple issues against the NDA government but “farmers and issues pertaining to them are the top priority of the Modi government”. Union minister Anurag Thakur addresses a press conference with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Rinku in Jalandhar on Sunday. (ANI)

Anurag, who was in Jalandhar on Sunday to meet local BJP leadership to chalk out the Lok Sabha poll strategy, said: “The Modi government has purchased crops of minimum support price, provided required compensation to farmers in case of crop losses and launched schemes for the welfare of the farmers,”

The minister told the farmers to compare the 10-year rule of the UPA government with that of the NDA government and they would clearly see the difference.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, who jumped the ship from the AAP to the saffron party, from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. While the Congress is banking on former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP has fielded former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu, who quit the SAD on April 14. The SAD is yet to declare its candidate from the reserved seat.

Addressing the media, the Union minister said: “Our government had recently announced a subsidy of nearly ₹3 lakh crore on urea under the PM Kissan Nidhi, besides doubling the minimum support price during. Nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore was provided as compensation to farmers,” he added.

“On the other hand, the opposition has done nothing besides provoking farmers against the Modi government,” he said.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party, Anurag said both Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann had talked big about destroying the drug trade, but the today, the menace is flourishing in Punjab and is destroying its youth.

“There is complete lawlessness in the state as extortion rackets, killings and snatchings are on the rise. The AAP government has failed to fulfil promises made before coming to power,” he said.

He added that Kejriwal, who labelled himself as the most honest man, was behind the bars in corruption case related to the Delhi excise scam and his ministers were also in jail for corruption for past several months.

“The greed in remaining power could be gauged from the fact that despite being in jail, Kejriwal is reluctant to leave the CM’s post,” he said.

He said the NDA government took several pro-Punjab decisions, which included opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, announcement of ‘Vir Bal Diwas’ to commemorate the martyrdom of four Sahibzadas, setting up of a special investigation team on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, celebrating the 550th and the 400th anniversaries of Guru Nanak and Guru Teg Bahadur, respectively, and bringing copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan.