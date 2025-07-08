Opposition parties slam AAP govt over daylight murder of Abohar bizman

Opposition parties in Punjab on Monday lashed out at the AAP government over the broad daylight murder of a businessman by some unknown bikers in Abohar. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the killing was an “eerie reminder” of Punjab’s law and order collapsing. (HT File)

The parties termed the killing another reminder that the state’s law and order has “totally collapsed” and demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann resign from the post.

Earlier in the day, a businessman was shot dead in a busy market by three unknown bikers, police said.

Sanjay Verma, a co-owner of the ‘New Wear Well Gents Tailor’ showroom, was gunned down in broad daylight near Bhagat Singh Chowk, a bustling commercial area in Abohar.

Verma had just stepped out of his car near his showroom when he was shot several times.

As the three assailants tried to drive away, their motorcycle skidded. They ran for some distance before they snatched another bike from a commuter and escaped.

Verma was rushed to the local civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Several trade associations have called for a complete shutdown of markets in protest against the killing.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the law and order in Punjab has “plummeted to its lowest point.” “The shocking daylight murder of Sanjay Verma, owner of The New Wear Well Tailors in Abohar, underscores the prevailing jungle raaj. Businessmen and professionals including doctors, artists & athletes are facing grave threats from extortionists,” he said.

“I strongly condemn this brutal killing and offer heartfelt condolences to the Verma family. The perpetrators must be arrested immediately and brought to justice,” Badal said in a post on X.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the killing was an “eerie reminder” of Punjab’s law and order collapsing.

“Deafening silence of the AAP government after each such killing only emboldens the gangsters. CM Bhagwant Mann must tell Punjabis who is responsible for this blot on Punjab’s name. Wake up, it’s already too late,” Jakhar said on X.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa demanded the resignation of Mann.

“CM @BhagwantMann must resign! Punjab’s law and order is in shambles. The govt must hold a serious discussion on public safety in the upcoming Assembly session,” Bajwa said.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that Punjab was turning into a “gangland” under the Aam Aadmi Party’s rule.

Warring also referred to a doctor, Aniljit Kambhoj, being shot at in Moga to condemn the state’s law and order.

“... In both the incidents criminal gangs are suspected to be involved. What is the @PunjabPoliceInd doing? This calls for stringent action lest the situation gets completely out of control,” Warring said on X.