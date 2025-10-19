Opposition wasting time in name calling: Khattar

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday put to rest claims of the Opposition calling him “Super CM” and defended Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who they were calling “Dummy CM”. He hit out at the Opposition for still not being able to accept the smooth transfer of power between the two chief ministers and said that they were just wasting time name calling.

Karnal MP and former CM Khattar was in Karnal to address a press conference at the district party office here on the achievements of one year of Saini-led BJP government in the state.

Earlier he also spoke to the district BJP unit and cadre, extending them wishes for Diwali after meeting all of them personally at the party office.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan, BJP district president Parveen Lather and all five MLAs from the district were also present.

Khattar appreciated Saini and his cabinet for completing their first year in power and listed out the schemes implemented by them.

The minister also paid condolences to the families of IPS Y Puran Kumar and ASI Sandeep Lather. He also criticised the opposition for politicising the issue and others for giving it a caste angle.

When he was asked about the Opposition calling himself and Saini “Super CM” and “Dummy CM”, Khattar hit back, terming it a useless talk and “wastage of energy”.

He further said, “This has happened for the first time in Haryana that there were two CMs during the second term of the same party. Earlier during such a situation, there have been rebellions within the party in Haryana as well as in other states. This has happened for the first time that a party is able to form the government for the third consecutive term and CMs are different. They (Opposition) can’t imagine why there has been no conflict between the two.”

“They should know that our party’s beliefs are unique, unlike them. Our culture is to cooperate. In fact, even now, if I have some work for my constituency, I speak to the CM. Similarly, if he is facing some issue, he will definitely speak to me. There is nothing wrong in this, as we are party colleagues and have long personal relations,” Khattar said.

“Moreover, as he (Saini) has just started, it takes a year to adjust and understand the system. When I was chosen CM in 2014, it took me one year extra to undo the misdeeds of the previous government. At least he has been privileged enough to spend just a year learning new things,” he added.