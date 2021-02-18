Organ Donation: Brain-dead Mohali man gives new lease of life to two
Before he passed away, a 55-year-old Mohali resident gave a new lease of life to two terminally-ill kidney patients, at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).
On January 30, Kuldeep Singh was on his way home after work, when he was hit by a speeding two-wheeler coming from the wrong side, leaving him with grievous head injuries.He was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital from where he was admitted to PGIMER the next day.
But, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared brain dead on February 8.
His wife Manjit Kaur and two sons, Maninder and Manpreet, gave their consent for the organ donation. This has come as a boon to a 31-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran and a 62-year-old woman from Mohali, both terminally ill renal failure patients.
Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, PGIMER said, “I think you develop a different level of respect for the donor family and their spirit of unconditional love amid their own pain. There cannot be better teaching in humanity than organ donation. Hope their sacrifice inspires others to follow in their footsteps.”
India rejects SGPC request for Jatha's travel to Pak, cites threat to safety
The Union home ministry said its clearance was mandatory due to restrictions on cross-border travel imposed in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic
