Mon, Aug 18, 2025
OTS for property tax defaulters extended till August 31

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 07:06 am IST

Cabinet minister Dr Ravjot Singh announced the extension of the OTS scheme, which was originally set to expire on August 15. The new deadline of August 31 offers property owners more time to clear any pending or partially paid property taxes without incurring interest penalties, he said.

The Punjab government has extended the One Time Settlement Scheme (OTS) for clearing outstanding property taxes until August 31, 2025. The extension allows property owners to settle their dues with limited penalties and interest.

“The OTS scheme is applicable on total pending tax or partially paid. It enables property owners to pay their outstanding taxes with a waiver on interest and penalty. Property owners who settle their dues by August 31 will benefit from this exemption. After the deadline, a 50% penalty will be imposed on any outstanding amount,” the minister said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / OTS for property tax defaulters extended till August 31
