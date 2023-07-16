Our utmost priority is education sector, says local bodies minister

Cabinet minister Balkar Singh attended an award function organised by the Satguru Ravidass Welfare Education Society at Police DAV Public School, Police Line, on Sunday. Cabinet minister Balkar Singh during an award function at Police DAV Public School, Police Line, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The local bodies minister, speaking on the occasion, said their foremost priority is the education sector asserting that it is the basis of development of any society.

“Education was the most powerful agent for bringing the reforms in society on the principles of equality and social justice. The father of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, had described education as the only weapon to bring changes in society,” he added.

Singh said dream of BR Ambedkar would come true only if everybody receives education as Ambedkar had laid much stress on education. He said that despite all odds in his educational life, Dr Ambedkar had faced several difficulties bravely and completed his education. Later, he drafted the Constitution which has now become one of the best Constitutions in the world. He added that today’s students should follow the path shown by Dr. Ambedkar achieved their aims and brought in changes to build a powerful nation.

Singh lauded the efforts of the organisation and felicitated 25 youth who got government jobs after taking coaching from the institution.