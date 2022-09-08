Out on bail, murder convict ends life after attacking kin with axe in Muktsar

A 32-year-old murder convict, who was out on bail, killed himself after brutally assaulting three family members with an axe in Aulakh village, Muktsar, on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Amarinder Singh, had been serving his sentence at Hoshiarpur district jail.

Malout deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “Amarinder Singh was undergoing treatment for a mental illness. On Thursday morning, he attacked his cousin Gurdhian Singh, his wife Sarabjit Kaur and his mother Jasbir Kaur with an axe. Later, he ended his own life.”

The injured were rushed to a private spine and neurosurgery institute in Bathinda. “Gurdhian and Sarabjit , who suffered head injuries, are critical, while the deceased’s mother is stable,” said the DSP.

It is learnt that Amarinder’s close relatives had gathered to settle a family issue.