Out on bail, murder convict ends life after attacking kin with axe in Muktsar
The 32-year-old murder convict was out on bail, relatives had gathered in Aulakh village in Muktsar to settle a family issue
A 32-year-old murder convict, who was out on bail, killed himself after brutally assaulting three family members with an axe in Aulakh village, Muktsar, on Thursday morning.
The deceased, Amarinder Singh, had been serving his sentence at Hoshiarpur district jail.
Malout deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “Amarinder Singh was undergoing treatment for a mental illness. On Thursday morning, he attacked his cousin Gurdhian Singh, his wife Sarabjit Kaur and his mother Jasbir Kaur with an axe. Later, he ended his own life.”
The injured were rushed to a private spine and neurosurgery institute in Bathinda. “Gurdhian and Sarabjit , who suffered head injuries, are critical, while the deceased’s mother is stable,” said the DSP.
It is learnt that Amarinder’s close relatives had gathered to settle a family issue.
-
Wallaby, rare tortoise and exotic monkeys smuggled from Myanmar seized in Assam
Assam police and forest officials on Thursday recovered several dozen wild and exotic animals that were smuggled via Myanmar. The animals, which include rare tortoises, monkeys and wallabies, were recovered from two premium SUVs bearing Delhi number plates at Rangia in Kamrup district. “The vehicles were on their way to Delhi from the Myanmar border in Mizoram. The SUVs had army stickers pasted on them,” said Kamrup superintendent of police Hitesh Roy.
-
Bomb threat to Amritsar school a hoax, 3 students detained
A day after a hoax bomb threat to DAV Public School in Amritsar went viral on social media, the Punjab Police detained three Class 9 students, who had allegedly started the rumour, on Thursday. Both posts featured the Pakistan flag and the threats were written in both English and Urdu. Soon after, security was beefed up at the school, and Punjab Police commandos were deployed on campus. Cops are questioning them to ascertain their motive.
-
Bhopal: 3 police personnel suspended for forcing girl to withdraw rape complaint
Three police personnel including a town inspector were suspended after a 13-year-old rape survivor accused them of harassing and pressurising to withdraw their complaint at police station in Bhopal's Chhatarpur. The town inspector and two sub-inspectors were suspended on Wednesday by the superintendent of police. (With inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)
-
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra in J&K
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported. The quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills at 7.52 am, officials said. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km. Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity had hit Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region.
-
Arvind Kejriwal to lead ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Haryana’s Adampur today
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will lead a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Haryana's Adampur on Thursday. Kejriwal arrived in Haryana on Wednesday for a two-day visit. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is accompanying him. The 'Tiranga Yatra' will start from Kranti Chowk in Adampur, Hisar, the Aam Aadmi Party said. Kejriwal will later address a rally at the Adampur Mandi, the party added. Kuldeep Bishnoi left the Congress and joined the BJP.
