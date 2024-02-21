Out to buy groceries, cyclist hit by drunk cabbie in Panchkula

A taxi driver allegedly in an inebriated state hit and dragged along a cyclist in Sector 14. The victim has been identified as Matru, a labourer who resides in Sector 14. (iStock)

In his complaint Premnath, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, told police that he and Matru, his son-in-law, had on Monday gone out to buy groceries around 5 pm on their bicycles.

While returning home, a speeding a white car hit Matru near the liquor vend at the Sector 14-15 light point. The victim landed on the car bonnet before falling onto the road. The driver, however, did not stop and dragged Matru along for 100 metres before being stopped by onlookers and nabbed the driver.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in Sector 6, where he is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries.

The accused driver was later identified as Gagandeep of Ferozpur. He was sent for a medical examination.

A case was registered under section 279 (rash driving), 336, 338 (endangering human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act in Sector 14 police station. The accused was later granted bail.

Police said the taxi driver was heading to Ferozpur with a passenger on board and had consumed liquor before the incident.