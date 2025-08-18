Outsiders running Punjab govt via proxy, alleges state chief BJP Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and claimed that ‘outsiders’ were running the Punjab government. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar

Demanding clarity on who framed the controversial land pooling policy, Jakhar, while addressing the ‘Kisan Mazdoor Fateh Rally’ in Rajpura, claimed that it was either AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal or Manish Sisodia who framed the policy, while the Punjab chief secretary was made the chair of this committee.

“Neither CM (Bhagwant Mann) nor his cabinet was involved, yet Punjabis are paying the price. Kejriwal is working as the proxy CM. Punjab voted for Bhagwant Mann, not Kejriwal,” Jakhar said while thanking all the farmers and BJP workers for their efforts and pressure that led to the scrapping of the anti-farmer policy.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said that the BJP’s consistent fight at the block and tehsil levels forced the government to withdraw its anti-farmer agenda.

“AAP’s expiry date has arrived. The people of Punjab demand Modi Sarkar for real change. Even promises like MSP on 24 crops by AAP remain unfulfilled,” he said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh alleged that the AAP leaders struck a deal with the “land mafia” to collect election funds.

Chugh slammed AAP for turning Punjab into an “ATM” to fund its Delhi politics.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has reduced himself to a puppet CM, dancing to the tunes of leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satinder Jain, both of whom have already faced jail terms. AAP da Punjab is being run not for the people, but for mafias and corrupt leaders,’ Chugh said.

Sharma praised the BJP government in Haryana for providing minimum support price on 24 crops as against Punjab’s “anti-farmer” policies, including the land pooling scheme, which he alleged aimed at “snatching farmers’ lands”.

The BJP will hold rallies in all the 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab to mobilise public support, he announced.

Referring to the withdrawal of the land pooling policy, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called it a victory for the people of Punjab.

“This is not just a political success but a fight for our land, and it is a victory for every farmer. Only the BJP can free Punjab from mounting debt and bring true relief through pro-people welfare schemes and development-driven governance,” he said.