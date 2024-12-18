Over 1,100 Chandigarh cops ‘guarded’ Dosanjh’s concert

Over 1,100 policemen, including 13 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 10 station house officers (SHOs) were deployed across various zones around the Sector 34 Exhibition Ground to guard the concert of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, which attracted a crowd of 50,000 both inside and outside the venue. Such an elaborate security plan was implemented for the first time for a musical concert, a measure that was missing during Karan Aujla’s concert held on December 8. As many as 35 armed officers were deployed on rooftops, equipped with binoculars, to oversee the venue and its surrounding areas. (HT File Photo for representation)

Officials privy to the matter say that after receiving criticism from several associations regarding traffic and other issues during Aujla’s performance at Sector 34, consecutive meetings were held by the Chandigarh Police to devise a comprehensive plan for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert.

SHOs from the economic offences wing, industrial areas, Sector 19, Sector 49, Sector 36, Sector 39, Maloya, Sector 11, and Sector 17 were on duty at the venue for over six hours, as policing remained affected at the police stations. Their duties began at 5 pm and continued until 11 pm, ensuring that the crowd was safely cleared from the venue.

A comprehensive security plan

The security plan covered several key areas; including the stage, entry points, the general public lounge, VIP zones, and outer cordons; with additional focus on patrolling and reserve forces to tackle any contingencies.

The “Inside Duty” involved key positions around the stage, artiste entry gates, and public lounges, with over 370 policemen stationed. Officers, as many as 70 in number, were deployed to secure the stage, back and front production areas, the green room, and artiste entry points. An additional 100 officers were tasked with crowd control and maintaining order in the fan pit zone, including the special “saregama” lounges. Another 100 officers were assigned to oversee the gold zone, while 100 more remained on duty to manage the silver zone. Each zone was supervised by one DSP and two inspectors.

Securing the outer perimeter

The outer perimeter of the venue was secured with several cordons positioned at key points, with a total of 240 officers stationed to manage access and ensure safety. As many as 60 officers were assigned to monitor the Sector-34 Furniture Market side, while another 60 were positioned at showrooms’ side to oversee pedestrian and vehicular movement. An additional 60 officers were also deployed at the Labour Chowk to monitor crowd control and prevent vehicles from blocking critical entry and exit points. The remaining 60 officers were stationed at the Sector-33/34 road to maintain order.

As many as 35 armed officers were deployed on rooftops, equipped with binoculars, to oversee the venue and its surrounding areas. To ensure the safety of all attendees, UT police deployed first-level and second-level checks. Soft checkpoints and queue management at entry gates was handled by 160 officers, and 120 officers managed the frisking gates and ensured that attendees passed through detailed security checks.

Patrolling from Sham Mall to Pathania Petrol Pump and vice versa was handled by 100 officers, ensuring no unwanted individuals were allowed to roam freely during the concert; and 200 officers, including a half company of CAPF, was stationed at designated points near the said petrol pump and Sham Mall.

Massive police deployment

Inside the venueStage area & artiste entry gate: 1 DSP, 2 inspectors & 70 officers

Fan Pit Zone & special lounges: 1 DSP, 2 inspectors & 100 officers

Gold Zone & General Public Lounge: 1 DSP, 2 inspectors & 100 officers

Silver Zone: 1 DSP, 2 inspectors & 100 officers

Outer cordonSec-34 Furniture Market & showrooms: 1DSP, 1 inspector & 120 officers

Labour Chowk, Sector 33/34 Road: 1DSP, 1 inspector & 120 officers

Rooftop security: 1 DSP, 1 inspector & 35 armed officers

Soft checkpoints (1st level): 3 DSPs & 160 officers

Frisking gates (2nd level): 3 DSPs & 120 officers

Patrolling party: 100 officers

Reserve force

2 DSPs & 200 officers