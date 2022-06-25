Over 1.5 lakh children given polio drops in Mohali through six day-day drive
As many as 1,58,987 children were administered polio drops as part of the Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) drive in the district since June 19.
On Friday, the last day of the drive, 2,150 children were immunised.
Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur lauded doctors, auxiliary nurse midwives, ASHA workers, other health staff and students from nursing colleges for the successful completion of the campaign. She said the district’s target was to administer polio drops to 1,60,455 children below five years of age.
As many as 61,241, 50,888 and 32,724 children were immunised on the first, second and third days of the drive, respectively, and 14,134 children were given drops during the next three days.
The health teams visited all vulnerable areas in the district and ensured that no child was deprived of the drops, she said.
District immunisation officer Dr Girish Dogra said if any child was left out, they could be brought to the nearest health facility for immunisation.
He added that a total of 1,254 teams, comprising 2,508 vaccinators and 120 supervisors, were deployed across the district to visit houses, brick kilns, slums and other areas.
-
Chandigarh tricity records 190 Covid cases in new four-month high
The daily tally was also highest since 200 on February 12, over four months ago. With 96 infections, up from 65 on Thursday, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the surge in daily tally. In Panchkula, the cases jumped from 39 to 55 in the past 24 hours, highest since 65 on February 9, but dipped from 41 to 39 in Mohali in the same period.
-
Two fugitives land in Ambala police net
Two fugitives carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 each on their head were nabbed by the crime investigating agency-1 of Ambala police on Friday. They were identified as Disa, a local, and a resident of Mewat, Salman. Police said Disa was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in a case registered at the Ambala City police station on August 27, 2020, and the reward on him was announced by the Ambala Range ADGP.
-
Poor rain preparedness has Panchkula residents worried
Looking to take action, the residents have written a letter in advance to the authorities requesting them to gear up for all monsoon-related problems. Members of Citizens' Welfare Association wrote a letter to departments concerned of both the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Panchkula municipal corporation. “From the last two decades, we have been witnessing the same problem of waterlogging during monsoons. Instead of improving, the situation has only worsened in some of the sectors,” said SK Nayar, CWA president. Several round-abouts, including the Aggarwal Trust chowk, roundabout of Sec 9/10/15/16.
-
Rescued from Ambala, trafficked minor girl repatriated to Nepal
A 15-year-old Nepalese girl, who was rescued from a poultry farm in Ambala's Jalbera village last week, was repatriated to Nepal on Friday. The minor girl was rescued from the location by a team of Child Line helpline, anti-human trafficking unit and police on the orders of the Ambala child welfare committee on June 17. A missing person's case was already registered in Nepal, Committee's chairperson Ranjita Sachdeva said.
-
Panjab University to hold syndicate polls on July 2
Over 18 months after the end of the syndicate's last term, Panjab University has finally scheduled fresh elections for the executive arm of the varsity's senate on July 2. According to the communication issued by the PU registrar to the senate members, the polling will be held at the Senate Hall from 9 am onwards. Following the elections, the senate earlier this year had delegated all powers of the syndicate to vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics