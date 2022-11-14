Over 1 lakh cases settled in lok adalat in Haryana

: The Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HSLSA) on Sunday held the fourth and last national lok adalat of the year and settled as many as 1,16,749 civil, criminal, matrimonial, bank recovery cases, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

The objective of organising a national lok adalat, which was held in Bhiwani, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar, Kaithal, Mewat, Narnaul, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, and Yamunanagar districts, was to provide a platform to the litigants where they can settle their disputes amicably.

Justice Augustine George Masih of the Punjab and Haryana high court, who is executive chairman of HALSA, monitored the lok adalats through video conferencing.

Justice Masih congratulated all the benches for making their best efforts in disposing maximum number of cases and said lok adalat is an effective alternative dispute resolution method for ensuring quick disposal of cases without incurring any extra cost or fees.

The spokesperson said that during the Sunday’s lok adalat in 13 districts, as many as 31,505 cases were disposed of at pre-litigative stage, while 1,51,258 pending cases were taken up and out of which 85,244 cases were decided.

“Total amount of ₹ 73,36,71,641 /- was settled,” said the spokesperson.