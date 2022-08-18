Over 100 apple growers court arrest in Shimla
In view of ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ from August 17, more than 100 farmers, particularly apple growers, under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch courted arrest at the police control room on the Mall Road, Shimla, on Wednesday.
Farmers have urged the government to fulfil 20 demands that they have submitted in their charter during their talks with the chief minister on July 28.
The farmers are demanding the complete rollback of the GST on the apple packaging material, including cartons and trays. The government, however, has announced to give 6% subsidy on cartons. Farmers’ organisation has stressed upon the government to ease out the formalities for availing subsidies. Those arrested today included the convener of then manch Harish Chauhan, co-convener Sanjay Chauhan, Theogh legislator Rakesh Singha and the head of the Kisan Sabha and senior CPI (M) leader Kuldeep Tanwar. The farmers staged a sit-in in front of the police control room on the mall road. They were later taken to the Police station in Boiluagnaj. “Whatsoever may be our fate, we will continue to struggle till all our demands are not met,” said the convenor of the manch, Harish Chauhan.
Growers are demanding MSP for apple in the analogy of Kashmir where support prices are fixed in accordance with the quality of apples at ₹60 per kg, ₹44 and ₹24 for Grade A, B and C.
Apple contributes to 13.5 % of the top states’ GDP and is a ₹6,000-crore economy. Growers are demanding an increase in the MSP in the analogy of Kashmir, restoration of subsidies on fungicides, insecticides and other chemical fertilisers, reduction of the GST on packaging material and a ban on foreign apples. The government has been also demanding a ban on the import of foreign apples. The union representatives also urged the government to increase the import duty on apples to 100%, strictly implement the Agriculture Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 2005, and clear the pending dues of farmers.
-
CCI in wait-and-watch mode in Punjab amid volatile market conditions for cotton
The Cotton Corporation of India is in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the 2022-23 kharif marketing season even as Punjab agriculture authorities hope that like last year, the central agency will have little role to play in cotton purchase. CCI officials, overseeing cotton farming in Punjab, say the present situation is uncertain to conclude if the agency would be required in the market.
-
Delhiwale: Fruit seller's inner music
All day 19 saunters along the streets selling flutes, long Qurban Ansari. Qurban Ansari, 19, lives in Gurugram's Madipur Chowk in Sector 19 with parents, who are retired labourers, and wife, Noorsaba Khatoon, whom he married a year ago. What do you appreciate the most in your friends? Inssniyat (humanity). Living with izzat (respect). What characters in history do you most dislike? I don't hate anybody. Your favourite food and drink. Dal fry with chawal, and Coke.
-
Punjab govt to modernise tax intel set-up with World Bank funding
The Punjab government has started the process to modernise its tax intelligence unit in the taxation department with funding from the World Bank to bolster the goods and services tax revenue by improving compliance and plugging loopholes. The taxation department has received an in-principal approval from the finance department for deployment of additional manpower, especially data analysts, and technology upgrade for usage of analytics and artificial intelligence to detect frauds and curb revenue leakage.
-
AAP promises free, quality education if voted to power in Himachal
Painting a grim picture of education in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi deputy chief mister Manish Sisodia and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced “a free and quality education to all students” and auditing of private schools if the Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in the hill state in upcoming assembly elections. “This is a joke with the children of the state and their future,” he said.
-
Independent witness is a rule of prudence and not requirement of law: Punjab and Haryana high court
Punjab and Haryana high court has said that the case of the prosecution can't be rejected just because an independent witness associated with a drugs case was not examined during trial. He had argued that an independent witness was not examined by the prosecution, which creates a doubt over veracity of the prosecution story.
