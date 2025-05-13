Over 16,000 appear in PU UG entrance test

As many as 16,028 students appeared in Panjab University’s common entrance test (CET) for admission to undergraduate (UG) science courses, officials said on Monday. The number of students appearing for the exam was similar to that of last year, according to PU officials. Students coming out from PU CET PG exam center after the exam at Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to the data shared by PU, the test was organised across 24 centres —19 in Chandigarh, two each in Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, and one in Sri Muktsar Sahib.

Controller of Examinations Jagat Bhushan said 5,258, 5,256, 2,243 and 3,271 candidates appeared for the physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology papers, respectively. These figures are similar to that of last year — 5,271 (chemistry), 5,273 (physics), 2,351 (mathematics) and 3,193 (biology) in 2024.

The university data suggested that 79.1% of the students who had applied appeared in the test. Last year, 84.6% of the applicants had turned up.

The question booklets and answer keys of PU CET (UG) 2025 have been uploaded on the official website.

A candidate, Aryan Pathania, from Pathankot, who came with his sister, described the recent days as stressful. “I reached here early in the morning. The last few days have been very stressful for us. I will return home today as I don’t want to leave my family alone even though the situation is normal now,” he said while referring to the recent exchange of drone and missile strikes between India and Pakistan.

Dravey Jamba, who travelled from Jammu for the test, said. “I had to cancel my previous ticket due to the ongoing situation. I reached today morning. I was exhausted while doing the paper, but hopefully it went well. I am hoping for good marks.”

Megha Jamwal from Bathinda said, “My entrance test went well. I just hope that, like the exam, our results don’t face any obstacles and everything goes smoothly.”

Suman Sharma from Dharamshala, who accompanied her daughter, said the latter was worried, fearing that the test might be postponed again amid the India-Pakistan tension.

Though the CET UG result was scheduled to be declared on June 2, the result declaration is likely to be advanced to May 23 so that the admission process can begin early.