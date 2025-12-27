Over 2.5 yrs on, Bathinda MC awaits land-transfer nod for new complex

The Bathinda municipal corporation’s proposal to build a new integrated complex housing all its wings under one roof remains in limbo, as the Punjab government has yet to approve the plan, even after two-and-a-half years since the urban local body submitted it. The Bathinda municipal corporation’s proposal to build a new integrated complex housing all its wings under one roof remains in limbo, as the Punjab government has yet to approve the plan, even after two-and-a-half years since the urban local body submitted it. (HT File)

The plan is necessary to bring various wings of the MC in a single place for the greater convenience of the general public and better administrative management, said an MC official. Presently, several sections of the local body are scattered in different parts of the city and it is causing numerous problems in public services, said the official.

“The General House had passed a resolution in March 2023. The drawing work was completed in time after bids were invited for the construction. The tendering process was cancelled the same year, as the state authorities did not give a nod that was much anticipated,” said a district functionary.

As another year ends, there has been no progress in the ambitious project, officials confirmed. As per the official information, the largest ULB among the southwest Punjab districts is awaiting the state’s permission to get possession of a piece of land near the district administrative complex (DAC).

Under the plan, the proposed building will be built in 5,000 sq yards, covering Bathinda Press Club, a government property and adjoining land.

MC commissioner Kanchan said on Friday that the state government’s approval is awaited for the project and land transfer. An official privy to the project said the public works department (PWD) in Bathinda had submitted a detailed report to the state authorities in January this year stating that it had no objection to the transfer of land to the MC.

According to the officials, the proposed green complex will be fully solar-powered with 120-kW generation capacity, and various features will be included to make the upcoming complex the state’s first government building to achieve the benchmark of a 5-star rating for green buildings.

Officials said that in March 2023, the estimated budget was ₹31 crore. The semi-arid district of Bathinda is known for extreme temperatures during summers and winters.

The proposed complex has been designed in a manner that air will pass through it, and innovative technologies will keep the temperature under control. MC plans to install building-integrated photovoltaics with solar panels as skylights. It will minimise illumination during the daytime as these solar panels are transparent. The building will be equipped with dual plumbing, and the wastewater generated at the new building will be recycled for use in the washroom flushes.

The complex will have an exclusive sewage treatment plant (STP) and compost pits. The new building will have a parking area for 250 vehicles, including 150 cars.