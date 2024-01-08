Over 25K anganwadi workers will be given mobile phones: Haryana minister

The Haryana government will spend ₹28 crore to provide mobile phones to 25,962 anganwadi workers, 1,016 supervisors, and 148 child development project officers (CDPOs) across 22 districts of the state, minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda said on Monday. The Haryana government will spend ₹ 28 crore to provide mobile phones to 25,962 anganwadi workers, 1,016 supervisors, and 148 child development project officers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dhanda distributed mobile phones among 1,270 anganwadi workers, 49 supervisors and seven CDPOs in Kaithal district.

She said mobile phones will facilitate better and faster implementation of anganwadi centre activities. She said with the availability of smart phones, all beneficiaries under the nutrition campaign can be easily tracked and through portal, work can be done easily regarding the opening time of anganwadi centres, attendance, weight and height measurement of children.